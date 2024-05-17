HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HTBI has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $28.46 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $496.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

