Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,767,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,652 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 211,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 818,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 211,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

