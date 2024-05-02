Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Powell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Powell Industries Price Performance
Shares of POWL stock traded down $13.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.82. 148,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,052. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.