Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.13. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Pathfinder Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,777.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

