Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,353 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 106.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,388,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.