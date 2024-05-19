Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 80,517 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 3.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.27% of Intuit worth $2,217,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.81 on Friday, reaching $661.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

