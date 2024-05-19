Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $645,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,589,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average of $283.50. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

