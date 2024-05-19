AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 4,988 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,803,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,883,960. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $329.56 and a 52 week high of $454.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.57 and its 200-day moving average is $418.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

