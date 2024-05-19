Arjuna Capital Purchases 734 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 395,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

