Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys 3,996 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,755,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,616,426. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

