Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 15,104,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

