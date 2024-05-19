Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

