United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $149.24. 1,956,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

