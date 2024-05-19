AMG National Trust Bank Sells 219 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

PG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $24,375,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

