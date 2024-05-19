Windle Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 4.2% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $63.03. 11,539,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,880. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
