Nomad Foods Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,447. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

