Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 315,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

