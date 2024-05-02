Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,958 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS PAUG opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

