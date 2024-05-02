Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

