Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,893 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

