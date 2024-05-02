Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.05.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.78. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.