SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.14 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SWI opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SWI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

