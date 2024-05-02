Scott Boatwright Sells 1,100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

CMG stock opened at $3,138.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,857.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,458.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,241.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.12.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

