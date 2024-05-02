NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $270.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day moving average is $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

