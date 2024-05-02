Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $220,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $26,995,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $220,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $26,995,805.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,327,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,309,285. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 91.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intapp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

