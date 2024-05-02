TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $124.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,403,060.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

