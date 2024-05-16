Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.830-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.83-2.19 EPS.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

AMAT stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,291,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

