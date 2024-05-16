Apexium Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,678 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.