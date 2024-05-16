Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 6,779,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,981. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETRN

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.