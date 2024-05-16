Apexium Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.88. 2,561,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.12 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

