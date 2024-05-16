Apexium Financial LP Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,908. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.54. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

