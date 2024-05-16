Apexium Financial LP Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,684.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.99. 60,524,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,778,887. The firm has a market cap of $515.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.46%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

