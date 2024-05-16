Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 468.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 597,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.16. 5,126,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,134. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $335.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

