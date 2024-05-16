Apexium Financial LP Purchases 2,194 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 132,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,743,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWB traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.40. The company had a trading volume of 517,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,256. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $291.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.