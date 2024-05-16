Apexium Financial LP Sells 65,890 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,890 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QQQJ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 53,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,184. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

