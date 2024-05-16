Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,270,950.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total transaction of $4,270,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,557,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,447,716.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $4,148,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $4,125,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $4,121,850.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.07, for a total transaction of $4,126,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total transaction of $4,149,750.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.03, for a total transaction of $4,110,450.00.

CRM traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $284.74. 3,558,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,455. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.85. The company has a market cap of $275.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

