3,046 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 140.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $160,878,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

