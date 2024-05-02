NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NNN opened at $40.68 on Thursday. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 1,703.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.