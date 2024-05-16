Apexium Financial LP Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,339. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

