Apexium Financial LP Reduces Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Apexium Financial LP cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.30. 222,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,361. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

