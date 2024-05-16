Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 million.

PXLW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,176. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

