Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.85-$12.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.850-12.050 EPS.
Stryker Stock Performance
NYSE SYK opened at $328.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.78. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Stryker
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
