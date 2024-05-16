Apexium Financial LP Sells 8,535 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.08. 7,894,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,005,063. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

