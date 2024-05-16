Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) CEO Michael W. Bayley Sells 24,201 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,937. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.80.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.