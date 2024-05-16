Apexium Financial LP Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
