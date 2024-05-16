Apexium Financial LP Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.27. 8,170,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,277. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $196.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

