CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Up 17.2% in April

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,576 shares of company stock valued at $95,386,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2 %

CRWD stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.06. 2,058,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $133.61 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.69.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

