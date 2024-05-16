Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

