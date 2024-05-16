Apexium Financial LP Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $464.51. 2,066,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.57 and a 200 day moving average of $383.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $468.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

