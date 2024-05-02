Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%.
Premium Brands Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PBH opened at C$88.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$84.66 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12.
Premium Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.14%.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
