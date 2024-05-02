Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CFO Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rollins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

